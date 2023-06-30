A failure in Russia

Facts that are undisputed are thin on the ground in this case. We know that Wagner Group, a mercenary outfit that the Kremlin has long used for its foreign adventures in Africa and West Asia, and more recently in some of the bloodier battles in Ukraine, took over the regional capital of Rostov. We know that one section of Wagner then headed up north on a 1,100-kilometre drive to Moscow. We know that this detachment shot down a few helicopters and at least one (expensive) surveillance aircraft; and we know that, less than 24 hours later, it turned around and went back to its camps. And, finally, we have been told (but do not know) that Wagner’s leaders will be given asylum in Belarus and some of its fighters incorporated into the regular Russian army.

Since the armies of the Russian Federation began their full-scale assault on Ukraine in February 2022, it has become increasingly hard to understand what is happening within that country, its military, and its government. Last week, hundreds of armed men in a convoy motored down empty highways towards a Moscow undefended except by lightly armed guardsmen and cops — and we still know practically nothing about how or why.