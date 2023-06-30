The Byju's story: What is ailing India's once booming start-up sector?

What used to attract attention earlier — apart from its stratospheric valuations, which peaked at over $22 billion (not much lower than Tata Motors!) — were its hyper-aggressive sales methods, its toxic work culture, its questionable accounting practices, and persistent doubts about whether what it offered actually delivered for students. Its delayed results for the year ended March 2021 showed losses (Rs 4,588 crore) that were twice as much as revenue. The March 2022 results are not yet known, the auditor has walked out and non-promoter directors have quit, while thousands of employees have been fired. One investor has marked down its investment by 40 per cent, and another has lowered the company’s value in its books by 75 per cent. For good measure, the company is in court against lenders. Undeterred, it says it hopes to raise another billion dollars and the founder, Byju Raveendran, continues to promise jam tomorrow.

Byju’s, the edtech business, has become a poor advertisement for India’s once booming start-up sector. That comprises over 80,000 registered entities, of which at least 70 per cent will eventually fail, while at the other end some 100 have achieved unicorn status with valuations in excess of a billion dollars. Of these, Byju’s is the biggest, splashiest, most consistently controversial, and now on a roller-coaster that could see it crash, or magically survive. The odds on the second outcome have lengthened significantly in recent weeks and months.