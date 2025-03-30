Smart mining feeds tech's hunger for rare earths and critical minerals

The hunger for rare earths and critical minerals is shaping international politics. China, the United States (US) and India are among countries eager to secure supplies for their economies. In the digital era, artificial intelligence (AI), smart devices and green technologies are dependent on critical minerals. Nearly every industry in every economy, from personal devices to electric mobility to smart chips, depends on critical minerals.

The mining industry’s growth is being shaped by the very technologies that use what it digs out from the Earth.

A slew of emerging technologies is making mining smarter, greener and safer. Enhancing productivity while reducing environmental impact are key challenges that technology is helping resolve. The use of AI and automation is helping the mining industry in several aspects of its activities. These include site exploration, terrain data, ore sorting and predicting deposit discovery.

Australian company EarthAI uses AI-powered mineral deposit discovery software and proprietary low-disturbance drilling technology. The company says it is “capable of rapidly identifying mineral resources in previously untapped areas at a fraction of the cost.” It has found deposits of copper, cobalt and gold in the Northern Territory and silver, molybdenum, and tin in New South Wales using its AI prediction model. Drones are being used in mines for geological data; they can enter narrow spaces in mines where it would be difficult or dangerous for humans to enter. ABB, a global technology leader in electrification and automation, is implementing autonomous systems in mining. These systems can change their behavior in response to unanticipated events during operations. “Making automation systems more autonomous is about progressively handing over more and more of these tasks to the system,” ABB says.

“Innovations in AI, machine learning and the industrial internet of things (IoT) all have the potential to save the sector an estimated $373 billion by 2025 by automating machinery operation, facilitating predictive maintenance, improving traceability, harnessing the power of real-time data and analytics, and providing visibility across the mine-to-market value chain,” ABB notes. Similarly, Japanese company Komatsu has rolled out smart mining solutions for the industry. These include drilling, blasting, loading, haulage and asset management. High precision drilling helps reduce waste and improves productivity. Sensors, user-defined alarms, remote monitoring, and other advanced asset management capabilities support better utilisation of mining machines.

India, earlier this year, launched the National Critical Mineral Mission with an expenditure of ~16,300 crore and an expected investment of ~18,000 crore by public sector companies. The country believes critical minerals will have an indispensable role in high-tech industries, clean energy and defence. “The industry is witnessing a significant shift toward integrated digital ecosystems that connect various aspects of mining operations. Mining companies are implementing comprehensive digital platforms that combine IoT sensors, AI, and advanced analytics to create unified operational environments,” says a report by Mordor Intelligence, a market research and advisory firm. Smart mining has a market size of $34.23 billion, and is expected to reach $34.59 billion by 2030, according to Mordor.