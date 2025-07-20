Tech in sports empowers athletes and fans with emerging innovations

Emerging technologies are changing the world of sports. While athletes are benefiting from improved feedback on performance, fan engagement is being enhanced with immersive experiences.

The National Sports Policy 2025, announced early this month, focuses on new tools for improving all categories. It wants to “leverage emerging technologies, including AI [artificial intelligence] and data analytics, for performance tracking, research, and programme implementation.” The policy says the country must encourage the adoption of sports science, medicine, and technology to boost athletic performance.

Indian industry is matching the ambition of policymakers. The sports-tech industry is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 13 per cent, from ₹26,700 crore in FY24 to ₹49,500 crore by FY29 according to a report by the Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports. “Sports data and analytics involves collecting and analysing relevant historical statistics to help a team, athlete or business perform better. This includes data providers and wearables. Foundational technologies underpin the sports-tech industry. These include Cloud computing, 5G, IoT (internet of things), social media platforms, and digital payment solutions,” says the report.

Various sports associations are investing in technology for player performance enhancement and measurement. While the Sports Authority of India plans to enhance the use of emerging technologies at various training centres, Indian Institute of Technology Madras is collaborating with startups for promoting sports tech. IIT Madras aims to incubate 200 sports technology startups in India for their innovative ideas. Besides helping athletes, smart technologies are fueling spectator engagement at live events. Cities and governments across the world are investing in smart stadiums to ensure spectator participation and enhanced viewing during sports events. (A smart stadium is a sports and entertainment venue that heavily integrates advanced technologies like IoT, AI, 5G, and data analytics to enhance the fan experience, streamline operations, improve security, and generate new revenue streams.)

The global smart stadium market is projected to grow from $19.6 billion in 2024 to $41.7 billion by 2029. “It’s clear that the future of sports holds a wealth of opportunity — for sporting associations and leagues to deploy technology at scale, and for broadcasters and media platforms to drive an immersive fan viewing experience,” says a CapGemini report. The report cites as example SoFi Stadium near Los Angeles which is famous for its 70,000-square-foot, dual-sided 4K HDR Infinity Screen, a video board suspended above the playing field and featuring over 260 speakers. The Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, has a Halo Board with a 360-degree screen to ensure fans have a clear view from any angle while getting real-time game updates and stats. Venues for the 2024 Paris Olympics were equipped with IoT sensors, connected devices, Wi-Fi, and 5G connectivity for seamless communication and streaming, allowing fans to access live statistics, replays, and athlete information. “Fans crave stats and real-time data: 70 per cent want player performance metrics and live conditions (such as wind or pitch-related data) during matches. This is underlined by telecom data usage spikes during matches, especially during pre-match and break periods,” says the CapGemini Report.