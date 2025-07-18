Real or Reel? Indian cricketers' celebrity Wimbledon appearances questioned

Wimbledon this summer became the No 1 destination for India’s cricket glitterati. Virat Kohli was there. Sachin Tendulkar was there too — both in the Royal Box. Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravi Shastri, Deepak Chahar and Rishabh Pant were also at Wimbledon 2025 — all of them graced SW19 and made every effort to proclaim their presence to the world, at least through their social media handles.

The grass court tennis grand slam that ended last Sunday kept with its long-standing tradition and brought with it global stars from sport, music, fashion, and film, turning heads with elegant dresses, tailored suits, and plenty of style. Wimbledon is easily the most prestigious tournament in tennis, and comes in a signature blend of fame and oomph. For a fortnight each London summer, the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club becomes more than just a battleground for Grand Slam glory; it transforms into a stage where fashion meets tradition and celebrity meets Centre Court. And this year, India cornered a disproportionate share of Wimbledon glamour — driven perhaps by the need of its celebrity class to be seen and liked by millions of their Insta followers.

As always, the Royal Box delivered on spectacle. Guests turned heads with designer dresses, stylish neckties, and the ever-essential sunglasses. Queen Camilla, the wife of King Charles III, was at the Royal Box to watch a quarterfinal match. Britain’s quintessential romantic hero, Hugh Grant, too, had a spot at Wimbledon. The legendary Billie Jean King also graced the Royal Box. Cate Blanchett attended with her mother. Olivia Rodrigo, fresh from headlining the Glastonbury music festival, too stopped by at Wimbledon. Dave Grohl — the Nirvana drummer attended with his wife, Jordyn Blum. The actress Jodie Foster, and Russell Crowe were there too. No dearth of celebrities.

But for us desi folks, it was the Indian cricketers who stood out at tennis’ Mecca this year. Sachin Tendulkar was pictured socialising with Bjorn Borg and Roger Federer. Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma were there at the Royal Box to watch the legend Novak Djokovic play — at one point the Serbian was 1-6 down in the first set, prompting Virat to call the Joker “the gladiator” after his gritty comeback. But somehow, both Virat and Anushka looked a bit pre-occupied and off-colour — social media of course connected it to the concurrent presence at the same venue of one scantily clad influencer called Avneet Kaur who wore a Tiger Mist outfit with a stylish Hermes bag. No comments.

“Boom Boom” Jasprit Bumrah and his wife Sanjana Ganesan couldn’t make it to the Royal Box but still enjoyed the action on Centre Court. Suryakumar Yadav was accompanied by his wife Devisha Shetty. Ravi Shastri came to cheer Carlos Alcaraz — “The Spanish Bull”, as he called him. Rishabh Pant came alone. So did Rahane. But Chahar had his wife Jaya Bhardwaj in tow. And yes, cricketers Joe Root, James Anderson, and Brian Lara were there too. Cricketers apart, Ralph Lauren-clad Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas were in attendance at the Grand Slam. An elegant Neena Gupta stood out in a well-draped saree, alongside her daughter Masaba — both in white. Lara Dutta Bhupathi too added to the glamour quotient. Urvashi Rautela became the first Indian celebrity to have four Labubus hanging on her Birkin at Wimbledon! Sonam Kapoor went one step further — she wore vintage reworked Manolo Blahnik heels, which had tiny tennis balls tied to them! And there was javelin champion Neeraj Chopra too at Wimbledon — looking woefully out of place.