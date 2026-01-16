The alpha illusion: Is Bollywood's hypermasculinity biology or spectacle?

Animal provides the clearest manifesto. Ranbir Kapoor’s Ranvijay doesn’t merely behave violently; he theorises it. Alphas act, dominate, and protect; betas write poetry and ask for respect. Women, in this worldview, instinctively choose strength over softness. Delivered with conviction, the argument feels less like opinion than natural law.

That sense of inevitability draws from animal metaphors embedded in everyday language — pecking orders, top dogs, and natural hierarchies —imagining power as a clean ladder that assembles itself. Cinema loves this logic because it is visually efficient but the science behind these metaphors is far less cinematic. The modern idea of hierarchy entered the lexicon through Norwegian zoologist Thorleif Schjelderup-Ebbe in the 1920s. Studying domestic chickens, he observed a rigid social system in which each bird knew exactly whom it could peck without retaliation and whom it had to yield to. This linear ranking became known as the “pecking order”— a stable, visible structure that would shape how power is imagined everywhere from office politics to movie heroes.