A prudent comma, not a myopic full stop!

The RBI has not used the word stickiness in its policy statement while characterising core inflation, but instead used "unyielding core inflation"

The unanimous decision of a RBI pause is a tactical one a fine balance between looking forward optimistically and glancing back in the rear-view mirror to gauge the impact of previous coordinated actions. Interestingly, the RBI decision to pause is reminiscent of the reputation equilibrium in monetary policy (Barro & Gordon, 1983), where the policy outcome is a combination of discretion and rules