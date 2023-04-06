Home / Opinion / Columns / A prudent comma, not a myopic full stop!

A prudent comma, not a myopic full stop!

The RBI has not used the word stickiness in its policy statement while characterising core inflation, but instead used "unyielding core inflation"

Soumya Kanti Ghosh
Premium
A prudent comma, not a myopic full stop!

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 7:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The unanimous decision of a RBI pause is a tactical one a fine balance between looking forward optimistically and glancing back in the rear-view mirror to gauge the impact of previous coordinated actions. Interestingly, the RBI decision to pause is reminiscent of the reputation equilibrium in monetary policy (Barro & Gordon, 1983), where the policy outcome is a combination of discretion and rules

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaInflationMPCRBI PolicyBS Opinion

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 5:31 PM IST

Also Read

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5%

MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

Raising the rate and the bar

Q4 GDP numbers a positive surprise with growth coming in at 4.1%

RBI policy statement: Revisiting the saga of 'The Bold and The Beautiful'

Reserve Bank of India goes for a hawkish pause

Who will India trade with?

Recovering from Silicon Valley Bank's fall

India needs its conglomerates

The new corner office favourite

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story