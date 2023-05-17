The cultural markers of urbanisation

In other ways, one can also identify small but significant cultural changes in how markets in towns have transitioned. For instance, we now see big malls replacing traditional street markets, or small weekly markets being eliminated, in the face of the emergence of large retail convenience stores. These changes that we have seen in the last two decades have as much to do with overall development as with urbanisation. The changing nature of demands, influenced by consumers, acts as an incentive to move to enterprises that have the capacity to cater to the burgeoning and varied needs. This is a case for globalisation just as it is for urbanisation — with a growing urban population exposed to goods that were not seen as “regular” commodities, they now want these enough to have retailers ensure their steady supply. These transformations are not as transitory as one might see them, but are instead impacting the sense of being in a city. The analogy of small markets slowly disappearing is also not made to antagonise these developments or argue against the old-school needs that have added to the aesthetics of a city, but to say that their growing translucency is not only a study of economics but should also be understood from the lens of urbanisation. One can find plenty of such examples where urbanisation, like globalisation, is aiding the transformation of the culture of a city only to make the point that urbanisation is shaping the cultural future of the metropolitan.

Experts claim that culture is as old as humanity but constantly evolving. What is our history, and how does it differ in the present? In an urbanised environment, how can we maintain our connection to our ancestors? The impact of urbanisation is not only limited to the demographic composition of an area but also has a much more lasting and profound impact on the cultural fabric of that area. In the simplest ways, people can become “urbanised” and exposed to various cultures if they live in urban regions for a long time. They absorb these concepts and take them back to their smaller towns or villages, thereby influencing their immediate environments.