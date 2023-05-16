The next step in climate efforts

There is no reference in the resolution to the important issue of compensation for “loss and damage” from climate change, which now appears on the multilateral climate change agenda, thanks to a decision adopted at the Conference of Parties to the UNFCCC at Sharm-el-Sheikh, Egypt, in November last year. This must have been a concession to the developed countries which have strenuously opposed the notion of their legal responsibility to compensate countries that have suffered from climate change resulting from years of their (developed countries’) fossil fuel-based development. This is the key question which should have been placed before the ICJ and this should be pointed out by India.

The resolution focuses on current acts and omissions. The notion of the historical responsibility of states primarily responsible for the stock of greenhouse gases already accumulated in the earth’s atmosphere is missing. ICJ opinion may be used for laying the blame on countries like India whose emissions will inevitably rise in the course of their economic development, despite their ambitious efforts to limit such emissions and to achieve a faster transition from fossil fuels to renewable and cleaner sources of energy. Industrialised countries like Australia and Germany, and the rest of the European Union have supported the resolution and spoken in its support precisely because the idea of historical responsibility, which is a key element in the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) of 1992, has been ignored. They would be happy for the spotlight to shift to current and projected emissions and put countries like India in the cross-hairs.