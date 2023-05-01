The de-dollarisation debate



While the world has for long resented th This topic has come up for debate recently as there is anecdotal evidence of countries trying to break away from the USD. There are reports of China and Saudi Arabia agreeing to settle their bilateral oil trade in renminbi (RMB). India is also being forced to settle its purchase of Russian oil in either rupees or dirhams. There are murmurs of Brazil and China also agreeing to settle their bilateral commodity exposures in non-dollar currencies, while Russia and China are using the renminbi to settle their bilateral transactions.

Of late, one of the hot topics under discussion among commentators is the issue of the US dollar (USD) being the reserve currency of the world and the huge advantage and privilege that this reserve status bestows on the US. While the US accounts for about 25 per cent of global gross domestic product (GDP), its true economic power is far greater, driven by global dependence on the USD.