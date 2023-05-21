The end of 'decoupling'?

Such concerns about decoupling emerge also from worries in Europe, Japan and Korea about how it is being implemented by the United States in particular. Europe sees decoupling being used as an excuse in the US for inward-looking controls, subsidies and protectionism. North-east Asia thinks that their powerful conglomerates are being disadvantaged in the implementation of decoupling as compared to US-based companies. Thus the desire to squeeze China-centric supply chains is increasingly being limited purely to those which might have a material effect on economic or national security.

It turns out that the Japanese and Koreans have a similar approach. As neighbours of China, they are far more careful about their rhetoric than the Europeans, Australians, or Americans. But they are certainly concerned about their own economic security — after all, it was Japanese companies which were the first targets of Beijing’s economic coercion more than a decade ago, when Chinese rare earths exports to Japan were curtailed following a standoff at the disputed Senkaku Islands off Taiwan. Japanese companies are eager to de-risk their own supply chains and reduce their exposure to China. But they have also come to realise that this should happen on their own terms, and de-risking does not mean a complete decoupling. Or, even more interestingly, they see their businesses as “already decoupled” and do not intend to do anything further. Indeed, in a recent survey by the Japan Bank of International Co-operation, a large number of Japanese manufacturing companies indicated that they had already isolated their “US” and “China” supply chains.