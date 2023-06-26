An extremely narrow advance

However, the markets, especially in the US, have surprised positively. The S&P 500 is up about 13 per cent for the year. One of its best starts to a year in decades. Most investors have been left behind, with their caution detracting from performance. Despite the regional banking crisis in the US, the collapse of Credit Suisse, and the beginnings of stress in the commercial real estate markets, equities have powered through.

Coming into 2023, there was almost universal bearishness on global markets, especially the US. It was the first time in this century that the consensus of Wall Street Strategists had actually forecast a market decline. The sell side is almost always bullish, so for them to forecast a market decline is rare indeed. It just shows the extent of bearishness that prevailed at that time. The bearish case was clear, inflation was still not in control, the Fed was in the midst of its most aggressive rate increase campaign in years, a recession seemed imminent and the risks of a financial accident were clear. Markets were coming off a very difficult 2022, where both equities and bonds declined by double digits and were seen as still being expensive.