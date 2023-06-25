Disputes at WTO will end when third parties also relinquish rights

These disputes are at various stages. DS456 has gone through the panel ruling and the appeal stage that went against the US. The US says it has taken necessary steps and is fully compliant with the DSB decisions, but India does not agree. DS520 is at the appeal stage after the US lost its stand on domestic content requirements at the DSB panel rulings. DS547 is at the final stages of DSB panel ruling. DS456 has gone through the DSB panel ruling and the appeal stage that went against India. India says it has taken necessary steps and is fully compliant with the DSB decisions but the US does not agree. DS541 is at the appeal stage after India lost the case at the DSB panel ruling stage. DS585 is at the DSB panel hearing stage.

Out of seven disputes at the WTO between India and the US, the six disputes that will end relate to three complaints filed by India against countervailing measures on certain hot-rolled carbon steel flat products (DS436), certain measures relating to the renewable energy sector (DS510), and certain measures on steel and aluminium products (DS547) taken by the US, and three complaints filed by the US against certain measures relating to solar cells and solar modules (DS456), export-related measures (DS541), and additional duties on certain products from the US (DS585) taken by India.