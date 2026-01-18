Training to hire the best minds in AI as entry-level jobs get disrupted

Companies are addressing the risk of talent mismatch by deepening their engagement with academia.
Take Wipro for instance. The information technology company saw the gap between academic instruction and industry demands as a critical challenge, prompting it to adopt a new strategy to improve workforce readiness.
Wipro collaborated with engineering and technology colleges that topped the National Institutional Ranking Framework to establish centres of excellence at 60 campuses in India.
These centres codevelop specialised curricula in AI, data science, cybersecurity, Cloud technologies, 5G connectivity, and embedded systems. Several of these tailored programmes offer academic credits and create a structured pathway for internships and potential full time-roles, strengthening the industry-academia link. Wipro collaborates with Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, Indian Institute of Science (Bengaluru) and BITS Pilani to enable company employees to pursue advanced courses through work-integrated learning programmes. By partnering with various national skill development initiatives, including Nasscom’s Future Skills Prime, the company says it has contributed to the upskilling of tens of thousands of students and professionals in advanced digital disciplines. The company says its efforts also extend to faculty development, with thousands of academics receiving training in AI and digital technologies.