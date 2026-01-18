Why second-guessing tax treaties may undermine India's growth story

When this reasoning is applied to finance, such neutrality requires “residence-based taxation”. Income from capital is taxed in the hands of the recipient, in their country of residence, not at the source where the investment is made. If a United States (US) pension fund invests in India, the returns should be taxed in the US, not in India.

This is not merely a theoretical preference; it is a strategic necessity for a capital-scarce economy. India requires a vast amount of capital to fund economic growth, which calls for foreign capital. Global capital seeks the highest post-tax risk-adjusted return. If India imposes source-based taxation — taxing foreign investors at our borders — we reduce their post-tax returns. To compensate for this tax cost, global investors demand a higher pre-tax return from Indian assets. Investment projects that would be viable at a 10 per cent cost of capital become unviable at 14 per cent. Source-based taxation acts as a tariff on capital, creating a friction at the border that retards investment, increases costs for Indian firms, and slows growth in gross domestic product (GDP). Ideally, India would have a low or zero tax rate on capital domestically to encourage capital deepening also. But even without that, adhering to residence-based taxation for foreign investors is critical.