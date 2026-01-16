Recognition in sight: Long-ignored IPKF may finally get official honour

Governments of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) opted not to rock the Tamil Nadu boat, either. During the Atal Bihari Vajpayee tenures (1998-2004), recognition to the IPKF was not on the government’s list of emergency to-do, so pressured was it from challenges internal and external. But since 2014, when the current ruling formation came to power, January 14 this year is the first time the government came close to conceding that overlooking the IPKF’s contribution was an oversight. Till today, the uncomfortable official silence on Operation Pawan’s success lingers, mainly because while the IPKF achieved a number of political and military objectives in 32 months, the political and diplomatic tracks failed to keep up.