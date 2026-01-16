Recognition in sight: Long-ignored IPKF may finally get official honour

Earlier this month, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to ensure the rights of Tamils in Sri Lanka were protected under the new Constitution the Sri Lanka government is drafting. Ahead of the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu (due later this year), there is an active attempt to revive Sri Lanka-related issues in the state. While the DMK continues to assert itself as the representative of the Tamil-speaking people across the world, there is still a constituency in Tamil Nadu which views the activities of the LTTE and other groups in Tamil Nadu as actions that put law and order in the state at risk. Jayalalithaa went so far as to demand the DMK government be dismissed for supporting the LTTE and extended the ban on it. It is presumably to this constituency that Rajnath Singh is appealing on behalf of the Bharatiya Janata Party when he seeks a more sympathetic view of the IPKF.