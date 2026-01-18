Forgotten crops may hold answers to India's food and climate needs

Interestingly, many of the neglected and commercially under-tapped food crops, often referred to as “orphan crops”, have significant salubrious and therapeutic traits because of their unique nutrient profiles. These were the smart foods of the past, and have the potential to become the superfoods of the future as well. While some of the gradually vanishing foods, notably coarse cereals like millets, are sought to be rehabilitated through national and international campaigns, no such move has till now been forthcoming for fruit and vegetables going out of cultivation. Even policymakers and researchers are guilty of disregarding these undeservedly undervalued fruit and vegetables. They are focused largely on improvement of the commercially important finer food products rather than endeavouring to enhance the productivity and profitability of the underutilised, but nourishing, foods.