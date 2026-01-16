Bollywood eyes big year, but a 'war-and-superstar' formula may fall short

Agastya Nanda’s theatrical debut Ikkis got off to a slow start in the new year with a BO of about ₹25 crore in the first week, but there is lots to come in the weeks and months ahead. The Republic Day weekend will see the release of Border 2 with Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty and Sonam Bajwa in a patriotic war saga. Dhurandhar 2 will hit the screen on March 19, looking to replicate the massive success of the original. The same day will also see the release of Geetu Mohandas’ Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, a gangster-action thriller starring Yash, Nayanthara and Kiara Advani, shot in Kannada and English and dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. Shah Rukh Khan’s King is expected to release in early April. The action-thriller features a star-studded ensemble cast, including Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and Arshad Warsi. April 17 is slated for Yash Raj Films’ Alpha, a female-led spy thriller starring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, and Bobby Deol, which will be the first big-budget female-centric action film in a pan-India universe, promising high-stakes espionage and cinematic flair. The same day will see the opening of Battle of Galwan starring Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh. So, more patriotism to be cheered and celebrated.