US midterms deepen uncertainty over future policy and ties with India

If Mr Vance is treated as the frontrunner to be the next leader of the Republican Party, an even more inward-looking US is probably on the cards — if one that is less committed to disruptive wars. If, instead, Secretary of State Marco Rubio emerges as the primary candidate, then the US might return to a more familiar, muscular approach to defence — but with the addition of strong export controls to manage and manipulate tech-supply chains. But then again, it might be an outsider with a somewhat more confrontational approach to Big Tech than the Silicon Valley-funded Mr Vance. Florida’s outgoing governor, Ron DeSantis, has been touring the country, asking for as much.