West Asia war: Are the effects priced in amid rising economic risks?

Consider aviation fuel, which accounts for 35-40 per cent of the cost of running an airline. A 10 per cent increase in fuel prices can cut operating profits by around 15 per cent, according to analysts. Add to this the complication of closing West Asian airspace and longer flight paths, and their margins erode further. In consumer goods, pressure is more diffused. Crude oil-linked packaging materials — polyethylene terephthalate (PET) chips, liquid paraffin, high-density polyethylene, and flexible laminates — account for roughly 15 per cent of operating costs, calculate analysts. Larger firms, with pricing power, can pass some of this on to customers; smaller, unorganised players cannot, accelerating a shift in market share. Glass production depends on natural gas. Textile producers rely on intermediates; disruption has already pushed polyester yarn prices up by 15-20 per cent. Cement avoids direct supply disruption but still suffers from price effects: Increase in fuel costs can reduce earnings, with an additional hit from higher polypropylene prices used in packaging. Tile producers in Morbi, Gujarat, have shut down due to lack of gas.