Vishwaguru delusion, mine vs yours: Two flawed takes on India's power

But why would we, in India, be thanking the three belligerents — two against one — for starting this war? A war is a bad thing anywhere, especially when it’s so close to our region and strangles our energy jugular. There are also between 9 and 10 million Indian workers in the Gulf, large mutual investments, and three decades of strategic partnership-building. Shouldn’t we be cursing those involved in the war, especially those that launched it on February 28, rather than thanking them?

The picture is more complex than that. One way to see it is through the partisan debate at home. Those aligned with the Bharatiya Janata Party/Modi government would have us believe that this war is resurgent India’s coming-of-age. That the government has played its cards with genius, strengthened its friendships among the Arabs while keeping the equilibrium with Iran and secretly cheering its dismantling by our formal strategic partners America and Israel. By the way, India now has seven formal strategic partnerships in West Asia: The UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and indeed Israel. All of them are combatants on the same side now, so India’s choices are simple. And can Iran afford to dump India? That’s why every tanker crossing the Strait of Hormuz is hailed as a masterstroke.