Vishwaguru delusion, mine vs yours: Two flawed takes on India's power
One side thinks India is punching way above its weight.The other thinks Mr Modi has undermined India, and it punches below its strength. Both are wrongShekhar Gupta
One side thinks India is punching way above its weight.The other thinks Mr Modi has undermined India, and it punches below its strength. Both are wrongShekhar Gupta
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First Published: Mar 21 2026 | 9:30 AM IST