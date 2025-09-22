Home / Opinion / Columns / WFI 2025: Taste the future with innovation, investment and opportunity

WFI 2025: Taste the future with innovation, investment and opportunity

The remarkable success of PMFME micro-entrepreneurs demonstrates WFI's impact. Free stalls place them at the heart of the event, enabling connections with domestic as well as global giants

WFI runs on a whole-of-government engine. While our ministry leads, we work shoulder-to-shoulder with ministries across the value chain like animal husbandry & dairying, fisheries, commerce, DPIIT, agriculture & farmers’ welfare, and health & family
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 12:13 AM IST
My first World Food India (WFI) as a Union minister in September 2024 was a defining experience. In those four days, I witnessed the entire farm-to-fork ecosystem converge: state pavilions with global buyers, FPOs and SHGs beside technology showcases, and policy dialogues alongside investment announcements. It affirmed WFI’s role as a strategic platform aligned with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji’s vision for India to become a global food basket.
 
That experience shaped the blueprint for 2025. Travels to food-processing units, dialogues with industry leaders, and engagements at global platforms like Gulfood and WEF strengthened my conviction that the world must see India’s agri-food diversity and capabilities as never before. We resolved to make the next edition bolder and more outcome- focused, turning innovation into investment and establishing India as a trusted global food hub.
 
This ambition is reinforced by policy tailwinds, most notably the next-generation GST reforms. By placing most processed food items to five or zero per cent, these reforms have created a conducive and competitive environment for the sector.
 
With this background, we are ready to host WFI 2025 from 25-28 September, to be inaugurated by the Hon’ble Prime Minister, signalling the government’s high priority for this sector. This edition will feature New Zealand and Saudi Arabia as partner countries, with Japan, the UAE, Vietnam, and Russia as focus countries. A powerful example of cooperative federalism, 21 states and union territories will enrich the event, with pavilions highlighting regional strengths. Alongside major exhibitions and B2B forums, WFI will host the 3rd Global Food Regulators Summit by FSSAI and the 24th India International Seafood Show by SEAI.
 
WFI runs on a whole-of-government engine. While our ministry leads, we work shoulder-to-shoulder with ministries across the value chain like animal husbandry & dairying, fisheries, commerce, DPIIT, agriculture & farmers’ welfare, and health & family welfare, AYUSH, DoNER and agencies under them so that production, standards, trade, and investment move in sync.
 
WFI’s agenda rests on five core pillars: sustainability and net-zero food processing; India as a global food processing hub; frontiers in food processing, products, and packaging technologies; processed food for nutrition and health and livestock and marine products accelerating rural economy. Each pillar is mapped to curated sessions, B2B meetings, and adoption pathways, so participation moves from discussion to deployment.
 
The remarkable success of PMFME micro-entrepreneurs demonstrates WFI’s impact. Free stalls place them at the heart of the event, enabling connections with domestic as well as global giants. Their participation has led to trade orders worth crores and lasting partnerships.
 
Many return this year as we proudly continue to ensure a level-playing field for India’s smallest food entrepreneurs.
A key highlight of WFI is the CEO roundtable, where industry leaders, investors, and policymakers engage in strategic dialogue to foster collaboration and resolve sectoral challenges. Notably, GST-related issues raised here in 2024 led to the next-gen GST reforms, reflecting our government’s consultative and responsive approach.
 
To be truly comprehensive, WFI engages the full spectrum of stakeholders, including the HoReCa and Alcobev sectors, spurring innovation across all sub-sectors. We are also spotlighting our north-eastern region, rich in organic and sustainable products. Its pavilion will showcase everything from Assam’s teas to Meghalaya’s turmeric, highlighting the Prime Minister’s vision of the North-East as a launchpad for Indian organic brands globally. 
 
WFI’s credibility rests on delivery. Since 2017, it has grounded over ₹38,000 crores in investments. The 2024 edition saw over 1,500 exhibitors and 20 country pavilions, generating $93 million in trade orders. More than 50 new processing units were inaugurated, 25,000 micro-enterprises received subsidies, and ₹245 crore in seed capital supported 70,000 women from SHGs. A wall featuring over 1,100 QR-coded pickle varieties, a record in itself, showcased direct market access for small producers. These milestones highlight WFI as a continuous engine for investment, innovation, and inclusive growth.
 
The strongest endorsement for WFI comes from the industry itself. Net exhibition area booked has surged 43 per cent, from 70,000 square meters to 100,000 square metres in a year, signalling immense market confidence to harness this platform for growth and partnership.
 
World Food India 2025 embodies a simple logic: when innovation meets investment and standards, prosperity follows. It is where a start-up can pitch to a global investor, an SHG can find buyers for organic pickles, and states can attract multinational plants. As the Prime Minister has observed, India’s food diversity is a dividend for every global investor. Food processing is the link that turns this potential into jobs, higher farmer incomes, and a more value-added export basket.
 
To all readers, stakeholders, and well-wishers: join us at World Food India 2025 to witness how a 1.4 billion-strong nation is “processing for prosperity” with technology, innovation, and heart. Fasten your seatbelts for an unforgettable event where bold visions and vibrant flavours converge to inspire a world of possibilities.
 

Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Topics :Chirag Paswanfood processingAgricultureTechnologyfood

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 11:21 PM IST

