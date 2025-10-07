When states compete on policy depth and delivery excellence, India wins

It would be no exaggeration to say that Andhra Pradesh has faced a demanding journey since the bifurcation in 2014. Hyderabad was the engine of growth in the united Andhra Pradesh state, and we have had to rebuild the economy after the loss of our crown jewel.

In those early years, our government embarked on several landmark projects to get AP on the growth path. Amaravati was launched as a modern capital, Sri City scaled into a leading industrial cluster, and an electronics corridor took shape in Tirupati. Near Visakhapatnam, the medical devices park emerged as a national leader, and Polavaram reached 72 per cent progress by 2019. All these were accomplished with minimum funds, a non-existent capital city, and despite major setbacks like the Hudhud cyclone. However, we had the strength of the Telugu resolve, immense diaspora support, and the credibility of “CBN” as an investment brand.

It was disappointing when the period from 2019 to 2024 reversed much of that momentum. The Singapore partnership for Amaravati was cancelled, power purchase contracts with respected global firms such as SoftBank and ReNew Power were rolled back, and Polavaram advanced by only 3 per cent in 5 years. It would be fair to say that the only project that was successfully completed was a Rs 550 crore palace to house the former chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy! Overall, in the last five years, AP’s dreams were deferred not due to a lack of capacity, but due to a lack of stewardship.

With a historic mandate in 2024, the focus returned to fiscal repair, institutional renewal, and reputational rebuilding, even as neighbouring states moved ahead in key sectors. The task was straightforward: Restore Brand Andhra Pradesh as a preferred destination for high-quality investment and pair it with world-class skilling, so every invested rupee creates jobs with dignity. Seventeen months on, outcomes show a clear shift from intent to execution. Andhra Pradesh has concluded more than Rs 10.7 trillion in investments, with projects moving rapidly from commitment to construction. Premier Energies’ Rs 3,000 crore solar cell facility, LG’s Rs 6,000 crore electronics expansion, and ReNew’s large hybrid energy project are under active build-out. In line with the NDA manifesto, the state is steadily advancing toward 2 million new jobs, recognising that every paycheck today strengthens families and the wider economy.

Investor confidence is returning. As my dear friend Aditya Mittal of ArcelorMittal noted in London during an investor gathering, the pace at their Andhra project has put the state among their top global destinations. Make no mistake – when companies like ArcelorMittal, LG, and Brookfield deepen their presence in the state, India benefits. The resulting stronger supply chains, technology transfer, and a wider base of competitive manufacturing and services make for a stronger country. Competition among states is not just real but also healthy. Every corporate entity’s board evaluates risk, reward, and alternatives. Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, for example, have built strong ecosystems in textiles, footwear, and aerospace; their leadership deserves recognition and offers lessons. East Asia’s experience shows what speed, clustering, and scale can achieve — turning small sites into global hubs. Strategic capacity in technology and supply chains does not only raise incomes; it also builds resilience and influence.

I take great inspiration from the book, Apple in China, by Patrick McGee where the author describes the early days of Foxconn in Taiwan and China, and how a little hillock was converted into a factory overnight and soon became one of their largest manufacturing facilities. Taiwan is a great example of how a country’s strategic strength has grown on the back of superior design and manufacturing capabilities. As Chris Miller notes in the book Chip War, Taiwan’s dominance in microprocessor design and manufacturing has also given it great geopolitical strength. Taiwan is now wooed by America and Europe to set up chip design facilities across the world. The US defends Taiwan as it recognises that any tensions in Taiwan would have a disruptive effect across global supply chains.

Andhra Pradesh aims to lead on speed, scale, and stability. The state works with the agility of a startup and the discipline of a Fortune 500 firm. When an investor commits, it becomes a shared mission: Senior officers are assigned, issues are escalated quickly, and solutions are owned end-to-end. I am personally available on WhatsApp for any issues that investors may face. But above all, our biggest strength is our humility. We are open to feedback and brickbats, if we get better. We also shrug off uncalled-for jibes from neighbouring states with a smile. The lower they fall, the higher we will go. The only thing that matters to us is our next 1,000 jobs and where they are coming from.

I spend sleepless nights thinking about how we can scale up our goals and our targets. Our demographic dividend is in our favour today, but this window is limited. We need to capitalise on this with urgency so that we can make India the next Asian tiger. I must also mention the unstinting support I have received from Prime Minister Narendra Modi during our interactions, as well as [IT Minister] Ashwini Vaishnaw. I always come back from these meetings with greater motivation and enthusiasm to implement reforms and create more jobs. On November 14–15, Visakhapatnam will host the CII Partnership Summit. It will welcome new partners, showcase proven models, and set a roadmap for the next Rs 10 trillion of investments. We will define tighter targets, clearer timelines, and better delivery. The message is simple: As Andhra Pradesh competes fairly and executes well, India gains – through jobs, innovation, and shared prosperity. When states compete on policy depth and delivery excellence, India wins.