Home / Opinion / Columns / Who will India trade with?

Who will India trade with?

Regional consolidation of trade may leave India out in the cold

Amita Batra
Premium
Who will India trade with?

6 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 10:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Global trade seems to be getting consolidated along regional contours. Selective and exclusionary trade policies are gaining ground, especially in major regional trade blocs such as North America and the European Union. The phenomenon that was triggered by trade tensions between the United States and China in 2018 is becoming more widespread following the pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukrai

Topics :Global TradeUnited StatesChinaEuropean UnionIndiaFree Trade Agreements

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 9:59 PM IST

Also Read

What is a free trade agreement?

How reliable is India's China trade data?

India-Australia trade agreement to greatly benefit MSMEs: Piyush Goyal

India-Australia free trade agreement to come into force from Dec 29

A stringent patent rule is latest hurdle for India-UK free trade agreement

Recovering from Silicon Valley Bank's fall

India needs its conglomerates

The new corner office favourite

Time to avoid the 'last hike'

Labour churns in March

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story