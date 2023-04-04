The new corner office favourite

Across sectors, CFOs are stepping into the role of CEOs as companies see value in their realistic outlook grounded in numbers

As India Inc corner rooms witness rapid changes across sectors, the question of who the ideal occupant of a top office should be is keeping executive search firms and consultants busy. According to reports based on data from Primeinfobase, chief executive officer (CEO) exits have increased significantly in both listed and unlisted firms in the midst of tech sector challenges and opportunities in o