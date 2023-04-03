Labour churns in March

Headline labour market metrics of March 2023 turned out to be disappointing. The unemployment rate climbed from 7.5 per cent in February 2023 to 7.8 per cent in March; the labour participation rate fell from 39.9 per cent to 39.8 per cent and the employment rate dropped from 36.9 per cent to 36.7 per cent in the same months. India’s unemployment has remained elevated throughout 2022-23. Each of th