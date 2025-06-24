A blot on democracy: Why we must not forget lessons from the Emergency

At a time when commentary is gaining traction about insidious attempts to diminish the freedom of the press, it is worth remembering the extreme pressures that were brought to bear on India’s Fourth Estate during the Emergency, as well as its consequences. These oppressions included cutting off electricity to major newspaper houses in New Delhi within hours of the Emergency being declared to prevent them from printing. Not surprisingly, in an atmosphere of sustained intimidation, where arbitrary imprisonment without bail was the norm, many editors chose the line of least resistance. The more intrepid tested the boundaries of authoritarianism, such as the Indian Express, which famously published a blank opinion page as mute protest against the suppression of free speech. With the principal source of information emanating from state-controlled Doordarshan and All India Radio propaganda, ordinary Indians’ understanding of the degree of repression was limited. In a democracy, a free press does not only fulfil the function of educating people and offering them a range of ideological choices and opinions. It also plays a critical role for the government of the day. Speaking truth to power has the additional, if uncomfortable, virtue of offering the ruling regime clues to what people may be thinking. Silencing these voices was the fundamental mistake that Indira Gandhi made with her press censorship. Lulled by only positive opinions by those around her, she chose to call elections, which unseated her and her party from power.