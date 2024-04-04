A unique career

As time passes, it is likely that his tenure as the Union finance minister who introduced liberalising reforms from 1991 onwards will be remarked upon more by historians than his decade in 7 Race Course Road (as it then was). Other economists or politicians could have served as finance minister for that period; and the broad parameters of the reforms that were immediately essential were also generally known and did not require Dr Singh’s particular expertise. Nevertheless, the grave earnestness with which the finance minister stewarded and defended the initial phases of reforms did much to restore confidence in the future of India’s economy and of its growth story.
The fact that Ms Gandhi was the first choice of UPA parliamentarians for Prime Minister and she stepped aside and handpicked Dr Singh meant that he would always be in her political shadow. But it must also be said that neither member of this duumvirate aired her or his disagreements in public; when Ms Gandhi’s son chose to take on some UPA legislation by physically tearing it on camera, it is in retrospect interesting to note that this was shocking because such conflict was so rare.
That government was far too weak in terms of its internal political appeal, relying on external approval for its action. But, on the other hand, there was little doubt that it had a respect for competence, technical knowhow, and expertise. Dr Singh’s training as an economist was hardly his greatest resource as Prime Minister, but he worked in what now appears to be a different era.
