AI's financial frontier: India must be prepared for potential macro risks

These warnings matter even for countries that are not yet at the centre of the AI investment boom. India today accounts for only a small share of global spending on AI infrastructure. The overwhelming bulk of the AI capital expenditure is being undertaken by a few technology companies based in the United States. India has made progress in building digital public infrastructure and expanding data-centre capacity, but investment in advanced chips, hyperscale computing, and foundation models remains modest by comparison. However, this does not insulate the economy from global financial risks. India depends on global capital flows for investment. A sharp correction in richly valued AI-linked stocks and tighter global credit conditions could quickly spill over into emerging markets through reduced capital flows, weaker investment sentiment, and tighter financial conditions. The experience of the dotcom bust and the global financial crisis shows that financial contagion rarely respects national technological boundaries.