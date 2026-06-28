AI's missing inclusivity: The tech revolution is amplifying gender bias

A major reason for this neglect is that women themselves are largely missing in the AI ecosystem. Fewer than 30 per cent of global AI professionals are women, a number that falls to 10-15 per cent when it comes to leadership roles. Worse, the majority of the women leaders in these organisations are in human resources (86 per cent) and legal (55 per cent) positions, which are not traditionally considered paths to the corner office. Yet, ironically, it is women who are impacted the most from the widespread adoption of AI. Take jobs. The roles most vulnerable to automation are data entry, administration and customer service, which women typically dominate. According to the World Economic Forum, 57 per cent of jobs at risk of automation are currently held by women. Safety is another critical factor. The UN Women data shows that women are far more likely to experience online violence. One in four women’s rights activists and journalists has experienced AI-assisted online violence and sexual advances, 12 per cent have been at the receiving end of non-consensual sharing of images, and 6 per cent have been targeted through deepfakes.