Rational regulation: India's battery-recycling norms must evolve with tech

The Battery Waste Management Rules, 2022, makes battery producers (including importers) accountable for collecting end-of-life batteries, ensuring their recycling or refurbishment, and encouraging the use of recovered materials in new batteries. However, as the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) recently flagged to the Central Pollution Control Board, compliance with the framework could increase electric-vehicle (EV) prices by 3-5 per cent, and add ₹8,000 to ₹25,000 to the cost of an average 35-40 kilowatt-hour (Kwh) battery pack. At a time when EV penetration in India remains modest at 2-3 per cent for passenger cars, though much higher in two- and three-wheelers, regulations that raise costs risk slowing consumer adoption and undermining the government’s broader decarbonisation goals. Battery manufacturers, on the other hand, worry that a one-size-fits-all compliance regime could undermine the commercial viability of domestic battery production. Panasonic Energy India has warned that the current rules could force the closure of its only dry-cell zinc-carbon battery-manufacturing facility in India, because compliance costs could exceed profits and, in some cases, recycling obligations could cost more than the value of the materials recovered. The company has also pointed out that the rules do not adequately distinguish between battery categories with different chemistries. Besides, there is no robust mechanism to collect small-sized batteries.