Monsoon readiness: Focus must be on both immediate and long-term solutions

What makes the situation a bit complex is that climate change is altering the relationship between rainfall and outcome. Even in years of near-normal aggregate rainfall, extreme weather events, prolonged dry spells, and short bursts of intense precipitation can damage crops and infrastructure. The distribution of rainfall across regions and time is becoming as important as the seasonal total. Policy preparedness, therefore, becomes critical. While comfortable food stocks provide a cushion, wider use of local weather forecasts, timely crop advisories, drought-resistant seed varieties and short-duration crops can help reduce losses. Equally important is investment in water conservation, groundwater recharge, and the restoration of local water bodies. India is better equipped than before to withstand a weak monsoon. But resilience over time will depend more on how effectively the climate change is managed.