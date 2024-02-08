An extended pause

Strong growth in the Indian economy gives the central bank policy space to focus on inflation management. Gross domestic product is expected to grow 7.3 per cent this financial year, and the MPC expects the Indian economy to grow at 7 per cent in 2024-25. The risks on the external account are also muted at this stage. Inflation in advanced economies has come down considerably. While the financial markets are speculating when the US Federal Reserve will start cutting interest rates, the possibility of more rate increases is certainly off the table. Given the expected capital flow, the management of external accounts should not be difficult in the foreseeable future.
