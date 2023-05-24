An incredible turnaround

It is worth noting that this traditional recipe for a country in crisis — bailouts, austerity, restructuring, and business-friendly policies — have worked remarkably well in Greece’s case. Private investment is still relatively low. Only last month did the minimum wage return to pre-crisis levels, and many Greeks are out of the job market. But the latter, at least, is not out of line with the rest of the euro zone. The other macro numbers, however, are startling to those who have not been paying attention. Growth in Greece is 3-3.5 per cent, as compared to a eurozone average that is below half a percentage point. Its fiscal deficit is a full two percentage points below the rest of the euro zone. Inflation is the fourth-lowest in the euro zone, and falling rapidly. The government has painstakingly rebuilt the country’s reputation in the broader markets.

The recent elections in Greece, in which the conservative New Democracy Party was re-elected, have underlined how far the country has come over the past decade. It was the most vulnerable of all the eurozone countries when that currency union drifted into crisis. It was the target of a massive — and controversial — bailout from the International Monetary Fund. Between 2010, at the onset of the crisis, and 2013, one-third of Greece’s gross domestic product (GDP) was wiped out. It might be more accurate to say that this one-third of GDP was, in fact, imaginary — driven by borrowings, a real estate bubble, and unrealistic expectations of the future. The country was then wracked by extremist left- and right-wing politics, the rapid decline of the moderate left-of-centre socialist party Pasok, and a rigorous austerity programme.