Bengaluru warning

Bengaluru is reeling from severe water stress. In fact, the situation is expected to worsen in the coming days, pushing up tanker cost and forcing the government to step in to regulate supply. The lack of rainfall in recent months has depleted groundwater to low levels and brought about drought-like conditions in the Cauvery basin. Alongside natural conditions, human interference, including rapid unplanned urbanisation, pollution and the destruction of lakes, and the loss of green canopy cover in the city have aggravated the problem in recent years. The proliferation of concrete structures leaves little space for rainwater to seep in and recharge groundwater aquifers. Excessive construction has destroyed most of the city’s water bodies. A number of these factors are, however, not specific to Bengaluru. What is happening there now could be seen in other megacities across the country in the future.



A 2018 report by the NITI Aayog noted that nearly 600 million people were facing high to extreme water stress in the country, and about 200,000 were dying every year due to inadequate access to safe water. Not only is India highly water-stressed but is also the largest user of groundwater in the world, with an estimated usage of around 251 billion cubic metres (bcm) per year, more than a quarter of the global total. States such as Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Delhi have overexploited groundwater with more than 100 per cent extraction. Projections suggest that per capita water availability in the country will dip to around 1,400 cubic metres (cum) in 2025, and further down to 1,250 cum by 2050. As things stand, besides Bengaluru, Chennai and Delhi are likely to see such shortages. Reduction in the release of water in the Yamuna, accompanied by wastewater handling irregularities, makes Delhi susceptible to water crisis. In coastal cities like Chennai and Mumbai, most of the rainwater flows into the sea rather than recharging the parched groundwater reserves.



However, what makes Bengaluru more vulnerable is its lack of proximity to a major river or coast. Short-term measures by the state government, including utilising milk tankers to transport water to the city, expediting the Cauvery stage V project, and capping prices of water tankers to prevent water trafficking are unlikely to address the problem on a durable basis. While most cities have master plans, they don’t have competent water plans. Reviving wetlands and stepwells, managing sewage flow, rainwater harvesting, and protecting catchment areas will remain vital for the sustainability of cities. The current water shortage in Bengaluru and such potential shortages in other cities in the medium term are one of the biggest challenges that Indian policymakers need to address. As India grows, the population will shift to urban centres, leading to unplanned development in many cases. The government at all three levels must prepare for rapid urbanisation.