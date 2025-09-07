Home / Opinion / Editorial / Bima Sugam can deepen insurance penetration, but must be fair, transparent

Bima Sugam can deepen insurance penetration, but must be fair, transparent

Bima Sugam aims to transform insurance with a digital one-stop platform for buying, managing, and claiming policies, targeting "Insurance for All by 2047

life insurance, general insurance, Q1 FY26 profits, VNB margin, ULIP impact, LIC margin, SBI Life, HDFC Life, ICICI Lombard, insurance profitability
premium
Bima Sugam has already seen multiple delays, underlining the difficulty of aligning insurers, distributors, and technology partners under one architecture.
Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2025 | 9:55 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) has paved the way for an ambitious digital platform, Bima Sugam, which is set to debut in December. This platform will serve as a one-stop marketplace where consumers can compare, purchase, and manage life, health, and general insurance products. With features such as e-KYC, seamless digital on boarding, and policy management, it seeks to bring efficiency, transparency, and trust to a sector often criticised for complexity and opacity. The promise is transformative. India’s insurance penetration stands at just 3.7 per cent, far below the global average of 7 per cent. Despite reforms and the entry of private companies, insurance adoption continues to lag. A unified platform that simplifies access, lowers transaction costs, and fosters competition could democratise coverage, especially at a time when rising health expenses and climate-related risks make insurance indispensable. 
However, the journey to this digital leap is not without hurdles. Bima Sugam has already seen multiple delays, underlining the difficulty of aligning insurers, distributors, and technology partners under one architecture. Smaller insurers fear being overshadowed on a single platform dominated by larger companies, raising concerns about market concentration. Unless the platform ensures a level playing field in visibility, pricing, and consumer choice, the risk of deepening inequalities within the sector cannot be ruled out. 
Equally critical are consumer-facing challenges. A digital marketplace may not automatically translate into adoption, particularly in rural India, where financial literacy remains low. Without targeted outreach, multilingual interfaces, and community-level education, the digital promise could bypass those who need protection the most. Also there are issues of privacy and security. Global experiences show that a single vulnerability in such platforms can erode consumer confidence. For Bima Sugam to succeed, its foundations must rest on strong data-protection protocols, audit trails, and an independent oversight mechanism. 
Grievance redress is another dimension that requires careful design. Policyholders frequently cite difficulties in claim settlement as the most frustrating aspect of insurance. There is also a growing need for transparency and simpler communication in health insurance, especially for critical illnesses. The platform must incorporate transparent dispute resolution, real-time claim tracking, and ombudsman integration. Affordability, too, cannot be ignored. Recently, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council decided to exempt individual policies from GST, aiming to ease the premium burden. That said, the broader regulatory vision anchored in Irdai’s “Bima Trinity” — Bima Sugam (distribution), Bima Vistaar (composite products), and Bima Vahak (women-led last-mile outreach) — offers a coherent road map. If executed with sensitivity to inclusion, Bima Sugam can serve as an important medium for achieving the ambitious goal of “Insurance for All by 2047”. The task ahead is to balance scale with fairness, efficiency with security, and access with awareness. India’s financial sector has shown through platforms like Unified Payments Interface that digital infrastructure can be a great equaliser.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Horticulture push: Diversification can lift farm incomes, living standards

Premium

A GST reset: Simplify the tax structure to boost revenue collection

Premium

Safety with affordability: New rules on medical devices should balance them

Premium

From rivals to partners: Sino-Indian relations see a cautious reset

Premium

Faltering ties with US drive deeper bilateral ties between India, Japan

Topics :IRDAIGoods and Services TaxBusiness Standard Editorial CommentEditorial CommentBS OpinionInsurance productsGST Revampdigital insurance

First Published: Sep 07 2025 | 9:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story