Faltering ties with US drive deeper bilateral ties between India, Japan

With 21 pacts signed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to Tokyo for the 15th annual summit, India and Japan have signalled a significant deepening of bilateral ties in the context of the geopolitical challenges emerging from across the Pacific. An indirect validation of the impulse to do so for both countries emerged hours after Mr Modi’s meeting with his Japanese counterpart, Shigeru Ishiba, with American President Donald Trump reportedly dropping plans to visit India for the Quad summit later this year. This informal security partnership of the United States (US), India, Japan, and Australia was once considered a bulwark against China’s rise in the region, and Mr Trump had been its enthusiastic advocate in his first term. Recent assessments in Japan and Australia, however, suggested that the White House had chosen to put the arrangement in the deep freeze.

Their deteriorating trade relations with Washington have obliged both New Delhi and Tokyo to pursue countervailing relations, and the latest meeting in the Japanese capital provides strong signals of a renewed reciprocal tilt. While the 50 per cent tariff imposed by the US on India, a part of which is ostensibly for buying oil from Russia, can be expected to impose costs on economic growth, Japan’s trade deal with Washington, too, has run into problems. Last week Japan’s top trade negotiator cancelled a trip to the US owing to glitches in the US-Japan trade deal. These principally concern higher tariffs on Japanese automobiles and a controversy over a $550 billion investment package by Japan in return for lowering tariffs on Japanese imports. The US President’s presentation of the investment package as “our money to invest as we like” has not played well with public opinion in Japan. It is noteworthy that Japan resumed crude oil and gas imports from Russia’s Sakhalin-2 project in June this year, after a two-year hiatus.