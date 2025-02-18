Caveat influencers: An ethics council is a step in the right direction

Launching the India Influencer Governing Council (IIGC) last week underlines the explosive growth of the influencer market in India and the need to establish some sort of standards to govern it. Unlike its conventional counterpart, the brand-endorsement business on print and TV, the ambit of social influencers, is many orders of magnitude larger owing to the power of social media. From political and social commentary to brand and product endorsements to YouTube and instant video apps in a multitude of languages, this sprawling area has infinite visibility. No surprise, populous India is one of the world’s fastest-growing influencer markets, expected to surpass ₹3,375 crore by 2026. A note introducing the IIGC, comprising senior executives from leading digital-services companies as the founding leadership team and over 65 board advisors across influencers and brand leaders on board, recognises this. It refers to the “colossal scale” and “challenges around transparency, promotions, and regulatory uncertainty” and aims to set standards, protect influencer rights, and promote responsible content creation. The question is whether this agenda would be sufficient.

Last year, the Advertising Standards Council of India (Asci) had come up with a set of self-regulatory guidelines for influencers built around disclaimers and disclosures. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has regulations for influencers peddling financial products. Importantly, Sebi’s regulations involve penalties — recently invoked, for example, in the case of Asmita Patel and her Global School of Trading. Likewise, the United States Federal Trade Commission and the Advertising Standards Authority, and the Competition and Markets Authority in the United Kingdom have rules about honesty and disclosures for brand influencers. Transgressing these could attract penalties, fines, and legal notices. It is unclear whether the IIGC will have the authority to do so. Without some sort of deterrent capability in place, the efficacy of the IIGC may be muted.