PLI scheme fuels iPhone exports, but gaps remain in manufacturing

In the first 10 months of 2024-25, iPhone export from India surged past Rs 1 trillion, indicating India’s production capabilities, augmenting manufacturing competitiveness, and bolstering its ascent as a global export hub for smartphones and electronics. Estimates suggest India’s iPhone production volumes could catch up with China’s over five years, with domestic manufacturing set to contribute close to 30 per cent of output by 2027. Clearly, India’s production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, particularly in electronics and smartphones, has proved successful in boosting domestic manufacturing and seamlessly aligning with the country’s export ambitions. However, despite the laudable achievements, a closer look reveals that, aside from iPhones, nearly half of India’s mobile phone manufacturing capacity, established under the PLI scheme, remains underutilised or is being repurposed owing to weak global and domestic demand. Smaller players in the smartphone sector, catering mainly to the domestic market, are struggling, with many shifting production away from smartphones to telecom equipment and wearables or even shutting down operations.

In other sectors such as IT (information technology) hardware, textile products, medical devices, automobiles, and specialty steel, the progress of the scheme remained significantly slow in terms of investment in 2023-24. In this context, a comprehensive impact evaluation of the PLI scheme is needed to better understand the merits and failures. Even though, according to reports, no new PLI schemes are expected to be launched, the budgetary outlay for existing schemes increased from Rs 9,360.36 crore in 2024-25 (Revised Estimate) to Rs 19,482.58 crore in 2025-26 (Budget Estimate), registering a staggering growth rate of 108 per cent. The largest increase in allocation was seen in the PLI schemes for textiles, battery cell and storage technology, and automobiles. Budgetary support for PLI for textiles increased nearly 25 times from Rs 45 crore to Rs 1,148 crore in the same period.