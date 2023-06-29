UCC demands compromise

Part of the disagreement concerns the usual cynical jockeying for minority votes, which is why some so-called secular parties such as the Congress and Trinamool Congress are unequivocally opposing the UCC, though the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has stated that it supports the code in principle. The UCC had been a key element of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s manifesto in 1998 and 2019. One attempt to introduce a Bill for the introduction of the UCC in Parliament was withdrawn after Opposition protest. Indian society in the past few years has faced some fundamental changes that compel minority communities to fear the imposition of a majoritarian template on personal laws on marriage, divorce, and inheritance. The “love-jihad” campaigns, state laws against conversion, and the needless criminalisation of triple talaq, for instance, have all fed into such apprehensions. The precedent of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, which sought to define, for the first time, Indian citizenship on the basis of religion has played its role in stoking these fears. The manner in which Jammu & Kashmir’s special status was abrogated has also been seen as an example of a desirable step executed poorly, without public debate or taking the people of the state into confidence. Given this recent history, it is critical that the government spreads the net of consultation as widely as possible and approaches the issue constructively before it frames a code.

In principle, the concept of a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in a country that is constitutionally secular and vividly multicultural cannot be faulted. In its barest definition, secularism implies that the country has no state religion. But the UCC, which has been simmering in the public discourse since independence, is enshrined in the Directive Principles of State Policy of the Constitution and endorsed by various pronouncements by the Supreme Court. It is generating fierce public debate and opposition again. The spark for this is the 22nd Law Commission’s public notice of June 14, soliciting for over one month public comment on the UCC. This notice comes five years after the 21st Law Commission had opined that a UCC was “neither necessary nor desirable at this stage”.