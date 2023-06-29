Sensible rules from Sebi

Mandating greater disclosures of economic interests and beneficial ownership of FPIs that hold concentrated positions in the shares of companies promoted by a single group is sensible in theory. High-risk FPIs holding more than 50 per cent of assets under management (AUMs) in a single corporate group would be required to furnish additional look-through details of ownership if such concentration exceeds a temporary window of 10 days. This plugs a gap wherein a promoter, who already holds the maximum of 75 per cent stake in a listed company, could hold more shares through an FPI using shell companies as a front. It also forestalls the possibility by which citizens of countries with land borders with India could be trading through FPIs in violation of Press Note 3. But in practice, given the way in which corporate entities layer ownership via a web of holding companies, it may be difficult to enforce. However, the regulator would ask FPIs, which cross that threshold, to wind up operations or diversify their holdings and dilute concentrations within three months. The regulator recently estimated FPIs’ AUMs of Rs 2.6 trillion may be identified as held by high-risk FPIs.

Overall, these regulations will promote better governance standards and bring in more transparency. They will enable fast turnarounds and better liquidity in the case of listing and provide more liquidity for NCDs. However, despite extensive stress testing, there may be initial challenges in complying with the reduced IPO timelines, given the number of handovers between stakeholders in the application process.