Concentration concerns

The MPS in a listed company is 25 per cent (except for certain public-sector undertakings). The PN3 flags investment in listed Indian companies from certain nations. Entities of nations sharing land borders with India, or where the beneficial owner of an investment in India is situated, or is a citizen of any such country, can invest only via the government route. The regulator is concerned that FPIs may be used as a front to conceal ownership of Indian shares by entities in such countries. The paper goes on to say that some FPIs concentrate a substantial portion of their equity portfolio in a single company, or in companies of a single group. Such concentrated investments raise concern that promoters of such groups, or other investors acting in concert, could use the FPI route for circumventing regulations. In such cases, the apparent free float may not be the true free float, increasing the risk of price manipulation.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has released a consultation paper on the framework for mandating additional disclosures from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to guard against possible circumvention of minimum public shareholding (MPS) and misuse of the FPI route to circumvent Press Note 3 (PN3). This boils down to seeking the actual beneficial owners of shares held by an FPI, which has a concentrated portfolio. It tightens the disclosure requirements about beneficial ownership, which had earlier been relaxed. It should be welcomed as a move towards increasing transparency and reducing chances of price manipulation. This paper is likely triggered by the Hindenburg Research affair, where the US-based short-seller had alleged Adani Group used FPIs as fronts to hold shares in listed companies, taking actual promoter shareholdings beyond the maximum promoter limit of 75 per cent.