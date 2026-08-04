Price protection: Minimum import price for PVC will increase costs

The immediate consequence of the MIP will be to strengthen the pricing power of domestic resin manufacturers. Industry associations report that domestic PVC prices rose almost immediately after the notification. This should not come as a surprise. Once cheaper imports are restricted, domestic producers face less competitive pressure and gain room to raise prices. The burden of this increase will be borne not by resin producers but by thousands of downstream manufacturers, the overwhelming majority of whom are micro, small and medium enterprises. These firms convert PVC resin into higher-value products and supply to sectors that are central to India’s development. Higher prices will inevitably feed into the cost of irrigation equipment, drinking-water projects, housing materials, and electrical infrastructure. PVC pipes are integral to flagship schemes such as the Jal Jeevan Mission and Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana. Raising the price of their principal raw material means the government, effectively taxpayers, may end up paying more for the infrastructure it seeks to build. Equally important, many of these downstream firms are exporters. Higher input costs will erode their price competitiveness in global markets. Although the new rule is not applicable to export-orientated units, it is bound to create friction and complication.