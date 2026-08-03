Export ambitions: States can play only a limited role in the push

However, the factors that ultimately determine export performance remain overwhelmingly under the Union government. No state government can negotiate market access, conclude a free-trade agreement (FTA), respond to non-tariff barriers, reduce import duties on critical inputs, or negotiate mutual recognition agreements for standards. Modern manufacturing exports also depend on value chains and imported intermediates such as semiconductors, specialty chemicals, machinery and critical minerals. If these remain expensive or difficult to source, states can do little to improve export competitiveness. The WTO itself notes that Indian manufacturing continues to face high input costs, partly linked to tariffs. It is widely recognised that India’s tariff structure is a constraint for exports. India needs to actively address this aspect. It has done well to conclude FTAs, including with the United Kingdom and the European Union. However, India’s past record in utilising FTAs shows that it needs to do more, partly in terms of capacity building. Investment treaties, which are again the domain of the Centre, will need to be streamlined. Foreign investment is often a big driver of trade and competitiveness.