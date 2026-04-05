Dire straits: Prolonged war could alter the global security architecture

It is now increasingly evident that United States (US) President Donald Trump is struggling to find a face-saving exit from an ill-planned assault on Iran over a month ago. Both the supposed war objectives of regime change and nuclear deterrence appear to have been replaced by the extraordinary declaration in a distinctly underwhelming address to the nation last week. Instead of offering a path to de-escalation and peace, the President declared that the US would bomb Iran back “to the Stone Age”. Bombing a sovereign nation to destruction cannot be considered an objective. It is unlikely to lead Iran, with a system designed for wartime attrition, to surrender, nor is it likely to guarantee lasting peace in West Asia. Despite incapacitating strikes, Iran retains a missile capability that has confounded its opponents. As Israel has learnt, the intensive bombardment of Gaza for more than two years, and Lebanon more recently, has not secured the country. Iran-sponsored Hamas still controls half the ruins of Gaza, endangering the ambitious realtor blueprint of the US-led Board of Peace, and Hezbollah continues to attack northern Israel with rockets and drones. The belated mobilisation of the Iran-sponsored Houthis along the Red Sea has underlined Iran’s asymmetric warfare capabilities.