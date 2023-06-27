Flood control

The reasons for the steady worsening of the flood menace are numerous, and fairly apparent too. For one, reckless deforestation and the degradation of the vegetative cover of the catchments of rivers and their tributaries have increased siltation, thereby curtailing their water-holding capacity. The discharge of wastes into the rivers has added to this problem. Besides, the riverbeds and their floodplains, which are supposed to be buffer zones, have been encroached upon. Moreover, the much-needed regulation of water flows in river systems through coordinated opening and shutting of floodgates of dams has been lacking.

Come monsoon, and floods begin to wreak havoc in various parts of the country. Several areas in Assam, Odisha, and Himachal Pradesh are already under water. Similar reports from elsewhere are imminent as the monsoon season progresses. Going by the past record, the incidence of floods, as well as the extent of the damage caused by them, has been steadily climbing. This is partly because of the climate change-driven increase in the frequency of freakish rainfall events, but largely for want of effective flood-mitigation action. Unlike some other disasters, such as earthquakes, which can neither be predicted nor prevented, floods, in most cases, are foreseeable. They can also be restrained to minimise the losses. Vast stretches totalling over 40 million hectares of land, equivalent to around 12 per cent of the country’s geographical area, are known to be flood-prone. Luckily, around 32 million hectares of land, around 80 per cent, is amenable to a reasonable degree of protection against flooding. But not much has been done on this count.