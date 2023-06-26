Transparency in governance

This would impose a large compliance burden. Companies would have to set up tracking mechanisms to flag any mentions across the entire swathe of social media, print, and TV, and then respond very quickly. In practice, it would be near-impossible to guarantee compliance with this provision, since there may be mentions on obscure platforms, or by obscure influencers that will be hard to monitor. Apart from this provision, other changes would mostly lead to tighter governance. For example, the timeline for filling vacant positions of key managerial personnel (KMP) has been tightened to three months from the earlier six months. Also, such appointments cannot be “interim”. In addition, directors being reappointed must have their appointment cleared by shareholder vote at least once every five years.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has set significantly higher standards of transparency and corporate governance for listed stocks by amending the Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) and introducing several critical changes. While these will improve transparency and disclosures by companies and help protect minority shareholder interests, some of the provisions related to how listed companies must respond to media coverage and to third-party sales of companies may be difficult to comply with in practice. After defining “mainstream media” quite broadly to cover both registered newspapers and social-media platforms defined as “intermediaries” under the information technology (IT) Rules, the regulator has asked the top 100 listed companies to confirm, deny, or clarify any rumour or information reported in such media within 24 hours, with this becoming applicable after October 1. This obligation will be extended to the top 250 companies starting next financial year (2024-25).