The larger takeaway from MC14 is the fragmentation of global trade governance. Developed economies are pushing new rules on digital trade and investment. Developing countries are defending policy space and negotiating unfinished agreements, along with special and differential treatment. Bridging this divide through consensus is becoming difficult. Compounding this is the weakening of the WTO’s standing itself. The continued blocking of appointments to the Appellate Body by the US has rendered the enforcement mechanism ineffective. Rules without enforcement have reduced the system’s credibility and even effectiveness. Thus, the WTO continues to function in a limited sense, monitoring trade policies and providing a forum for discussion, but its core role as a rule-making body is under strain. A lot will depend on how developed countries, particularly the US, take the rule-based trading regime forward. Since countries are getting integrated through free-trade agreements, India will also have to move in this direction. It has concluded some important agreements in recent months and needs to build on the momentum.