Healing the system: Public-health gaps demand stronger governance

However, Delhi is no exception. At all-India level, these problems reflect a wider structural problem in public health care. India’s public spending on health remains around 1.8 per cent of gross domestic product, which is significantly lower than the National Health Policy target of 2.5 per cent. Out-of-pocket expenditure by households is still about 39 per cent of health expenditure, with medicines accounting for a large share of medical expenses, making health care unaffordable for many families. Gaps are visible across primary infrastructure, with many facilities serving populations far above prescribed norms, leading to overcrowding and poor quality of care. India also has only 1.4 hospital beds per 1,000 people, far below the global average of 2.9. Human-resource shortages remain a critical constraint. India has about one doctor per 1,263 people, below the World Health Organization norm of 1:1,000. Specialist shortages are particularly severe in rural areas, where about 70 per cent of specialist posts in community health centres are vacant.