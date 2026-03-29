Restricting social harm: US verdicts expose social media's design flaws

The policy response to such findings is already tilting towards restriction, particularly for minors. In India, proposals to limit or ban social-media access for children are gaining ground. However, blanket restrictions risk addressing the symptom rather than the cause. Experience elsewhere shows that enforcement is uneven, with users finding ways around age barriers. Definitions of social media remain fluid, while adjacent platforms like gaming and chatbots replicate similar engagement dynamics. If the courts have established anything, it is that the problem lies in design. Regulation, therefore, must engage with the architecture of platforms, including safer defaults for minors, limits to autoplay and endless scroll, and greater transparency around recommendation systems, rather than rely solely on blunt prohibitions. Regulatory design should no longer just focus on who uses these platforms, but how they are designed to be used.